Jennifer Aniston’s TikTok doppelgänger nails her ‘Friends’ impression

Jennifer Aniston’s doppelgänger has taken over the internet with A+ impression of the actor.
TikTok user Lisa Tranel has become a hit on the viral video sharing application where her bio mentions that she is “not Jennifer Aniston.”
A video where Tranel can be seen doing an impression of the actor has gone viral as she lip-syncs a scene from a 1997 episode of Friends, titled The One Where Chandler Can’t Remember Which Sister.
"I want to quit, but then I think I should stick it out. Then, I think why would such a person stay in such a demeaning job just because it's remotely related to the field they are interested in?" mouths Tranel.