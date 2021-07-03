Jennifer Aniston’s TikTok doppelgänger nails her ‘Friends’ impression

TikTok user Lisa Tranel and Jennifer Aniston's lookalike has become a hit on the viral video sharing application

Jennifer Aniston’s doppelgänger has taken over the internet with A+ impression of the actor.

TikTok user Lisa Tranel has become a hit on the viral video sharing application where her bio mentions that she is “not Jennifer Aniston.”

A video where Tranel can be seen doing an impression of the actor has gone viral as she lip-syncs a scene from a 1997 episode of Friends, titled The One Where Chandler Can’t Remember Which Sister.

"I want to quit, but then I think I should stick it out. Then, I think why would such a person stay in such a demeaning job just because it's remotely related to the field they are interested in?" mouths Tranel.







