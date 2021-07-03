Kourtney Kardashian looks unrecognizable in her latest photos

Kourtney Kardashian mesmerised fans with her ultra-glam look as she shared new pictures, wearing all black ensemble.

The 'Keeping UP With The Kardashians' star, who is in love with Travis Barker, put her true beauty on display as she rocked a stunning black outfit.



The 42-year-old TV star took to her Instagram on Friday and shared a racy set of photos with a cheeky caption: “all tied up with Poosh zooms.”

The reality Tv star debuted a range of looks from various angles all while serving face in the series of snaps,

The star was spotted wearing lace up latex pants which exposed hints of her legs, and paired it with a latex corset. The stunning outfit was skintight and highlighted her features.

She wore her signature straight locks with a middle part, shimmery eye make-up with a nude lip. Undoubtedly, Kourtney has been embracing her edgier persona ever since she has been linked to the Drummer.

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker were seen in Beverly Hills walking arm in arm during a coffee run on the first day of the reopening of L.A County.