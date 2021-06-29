Kristen Stewart 'consumed' by Princess Diana's story

Kristen Stewart is getting consumed with Princess Diana's story as she portrays the Princess of Wales in upcoming movie Spencer.

Speaking to El Paso Inc, the 31-year-old shared that the late princess “means a lot to her” despite her story being “relatively new” as she “didn’t grow up in England”.

Before being introduced to the film, the Twilight actress said that Diana was not "something that was at the forefront of" her mind because she "lived so far away from it all".

However, all of that changed since she began working in the movie.

"Now, I can't stop thinking about her. I often wonder what she'd think about what's going on in the world right now," she admitted.

"To be honest, I've now consumed pretty much all there is to consume in terms of videos and interviews. I've watched everything that you could hear or see. I even go to sleep with it on."