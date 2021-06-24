Watch PSL 2021 live stream: Multan Sultans vs Peshawar Zalmi, final

ABU DHABI: Multan Sultans skipper Mohammad Rizwan will be hoping to vanquish the experienced Peshawar Zalmi tonight as the two teams lock horns for the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2021 trophy.

Both sides did well in the playoffs to make it to the decider.



Multan defeated Islamabad United in the Qualifier by 31 runs to reach their first PSL final. Zalmi, the 2017 winners, defeated Karachi Kings by five wickets and overwhelmed two-time champions Islamabad United by eight wickets in the eliminators to set the final date with Sultans.

Multan’s success story reflects their strong resolve and the commitment with which they played in the Abu Dhabi leg after having won just one game from five outings in the Karachi leg.

Multan, coached by former Zimbabwe skipper Andy Flower, registered four successive wins in Abu Dhabi before losing the final league game against United. But it did not affect their position as they finished second due to a better net run-rate despite having finished with ten points along with Zalmi and the Kings.

The match between the two teams is scheduled to start at 9pm.



