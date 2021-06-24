PSL 2021 final: Multan Sultans vs Peshawar Zalmi – Head-to-head

Multan Sultans are playing the PSL final for the first time.

ABU DHABI: Multan Sultans will take on Peshawar Zalmi at the Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium today in the final of the sixth edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL 2021).

Both sides have a 1-1 PSL 6 record heading into the final.

In the Karachi-leg, Zalmi chased a 194-run target for the loss of four wickets with one over to spare, courtesy Tom Kohler-Cadmore’s half-century and a fighting 48 from Imam-ul-Haq.

However, Sultans settled the score on June 13 in Abu Dhabi when they achieved an eight-wicket victory at the back of an unbeaten 82 off 56 balls by Rizwan and a 31-ball 61 by Sohaib Maqsood.

Journey to the PSL final

Multan Sultans are first timers in the final, whereas Peshawar Zalmi have played three finals previously from 2017 to 2019. The "Yellow Storm" won the trophy in the second edition of the PSL.

Both Sultans and Zalmi secured wins over Islamabad United in the play-offs to confirm their final clash.

Islamabad United, who had topped the points table with eight wins, lost their way at the business end of the tournament, suffering a 31-run loss to Sultans in Monday’s Qualifier, followed by an eight-wicket defeat to Zalmi on Tuesday evening in the Eliminator 2.

Mohammad Rizwan-led Sultans were languishing at fifth spot with just a win from five games when the tournament was suspended in Karachi on 4 March.

However, the Abu Dhabi-leg has brought them an incredible change in their fortunes with them clinching five victories in six games, including the Qualifier victory over United.

Meanwhile, 2017 champions Peshawar Zalmi had a tough run leading up to the playoffs.

Wahab Riaz-led side lost three out of their five Abu Dhabi-leg matches, yet succeeded in maintaining a decent net run-rate that helped them secure third spot ahead of Karachi Kings and Lahore Qalandars who like Zalmi, finished the league-stage with 10 points.

Zalmi knocked out the defending champions Kings by five wickets in Eliminator 1 in a gripping encounter that finished on the penultimate ball, before their overwhelming victory over United, which earned them their fourth PSL final appearance.

Prize money:

Winner – Rs75million

Runner-up – Rs30million

Player of the tournament – Rs3million

Best Batsman – Rs0.8million

Best Bowler – Rs0.8million

Best Fielder – Rs0.8million

Best Wicketkeeper – Rs0.8million

Spirit of Cricket – Rs3.2million