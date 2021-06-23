Ed Sheeran to face council probe after angry neighbours complain

Ed Sheeran has a number of properties under his belt in Framlington, creating a £3.7million mini village

Famed singer Ed Sheeran is in hot waters after angry neighbours raised concerns were raised against him over his new build.

The 30-year-old is set to face a new council probe after observant neighbours spotted a new wooden gazebo in his multimillion pound estate.

The Perfect singer has a number of properties under his belt in Framlington, creating a £3.7million mini village.

The new development has managed to ruffle the feathers of his neighbours when he posted a photo on his Instagram where the gazebo could be spotted, leading many locals into questioning whether the singer sought legal planning permission to build it.

The singer's property already comprises four houses, a gym, an outdoor kitchen and a wildlife pond.

Speaking to The Sun, a source said: "He had permission to build a bar area, with decking and a pizza oven, along with two barbecues. But whoever complained is saying that the gazebo was never there before.”

"Now the council is looking into whether he needs planning permission for it. Because his property is Grade Two listed, all sorts of hoops have to be jumped through if any work is done,” the insider shared.

The matter is currently being investigated as confirmed by East Suffolk council’s spokesperson, who said: "We have been made aware that a gazebo has been erected at this property and we are making enquiries to establish if there are any planning requirements."