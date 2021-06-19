Dirilis:Ertugrul: Halime Hatun actress stuns on the cover Turkish magazine

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Esra Bilgic looked stunning on the cover of Turkish celebrity magazine as the actress shared pictures from her latest photo-shoot.
Taking to Instagram, Esra shared the cover of the magazine and a video that the actress shot for the publication.
Esra shot to global fame for her role as Halime Sultan in hit TV series "Dirilis:Ertugrul".
The TV series is also being aired on Pakistan Television with Urdu dubbing on the directives of Prime Minister Imran Khan.