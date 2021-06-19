 
Sat Jun 19, 2021
Dirilis:Ertugrul: Halime Hatun actress stuns on the cover Turkish magazine

Esra Bilgic  looked stunning  on the cover of Turkish celebrity magazine  as the actress shared pictures from her latest photo-shoot. 

Taking to Instagram, Esra shared the cover of the magazine and a video that the actress shot for the publication.

Dirilis:Ertugrul: Halime Hatun actress stuns on the cover Turkish magazine

Esra shot to global fame for her role as Halime Sultan in hit TV series "Dirilis:Ertugrul".

The TV series is also being aired on Pakistan Television with Urdu dubbing on the directives of Prime Minister Imran Khan.   

