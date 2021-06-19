Dirilis:Ertugrul: Halime Hatun actress stuns on the cover Turkish magazine

Esra Bilgic looked stunning on the cover of Turkish celebrity magazine as the actress shared pictures from her latest photo-shoot.

Taking to Instagram, Esra shared the cover of the magazine and a video that the actress shot for the publication.



Esra shot to global fame for her role as Halime Sultan in hit TV series "Dirilis:Ertugrul".

The TV series is also being aired on Pakistan Television with Urdu dubbing on the directives of Prime Minister Imran Khan.