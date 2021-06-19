Watch PSL 2021 live stream: Quetta Gladiators vs Karachi Kings, match no 29

Defending champions Karachi Kings will go all-in when they take on former champions Quetta Gladiators in match number 29 of the sixth edition of the Pakistan Super League today at Abu Dhabi’s Sheikh Zayed Cricket stadium.

Quetta has nothing to lose in this match as the Sarfaraz-led side has already been eliminated from the race to the PSL play-offs, but they will be looking for a consolation win to end the tournament on a positive note.

For the Karachi Kings, a win means confirmation of berth in play-offs of PSL 2021. A defeat would knock the Kings out and get the Lahore Qalandars to the play-offs.

The Gladiators didn’t have a very good season and are already without their major overseas players for the Abu Dhabi leg as Faf du Plessis returned home following an injury and Andre Russel left them for his national duty.

The match between the two teams is scheduled to start at 6pm.

