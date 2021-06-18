Watch PSL 2021 live stream: Multan Sultans vs Lahore Qalandars, match no 28

Lahore Qalandars will be desperate to avoid any if-and-but situation in Pakistan Super League (PSL) 6 and confirm their place in the tournament's playoffs when they play the Multan Sultans in match number 28 of the tournament at Abu Dhabi’s Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium today.

Qalandars started the PSL on a remarkable note, winning five out of its first six games before losing three consecutive games and putting themselves in a position where they can be knocked out of the race.

Multan are at 4th place with eight points in eight games followed by Karachi with eight points in nine games.



The match tonight is a must-win for Qalandars. A win will not only confirm Lahore’s place in play-offs but it will also put them in 2nd position on the points table. But, if they lose it then there will be serious worries for Qalandars.

A win for Multan would mean that Sultans will also have 10 points and their NRR would improve from the current 0.836. With Multan already have one more left against Islamabad United, all eyes would then be on Karachi Kings vs Quetta Gladiators game. If Qalandars fail tonight, then they will surely hope for Quetta Gladiators to beat Karachi Kings on Saturday.

The match between the two teams is scheduled to start at 6pm.

Geo Super, Pakistan's premier sports channel, has acquired the rights to live stream PSL’s sixth edition.

Cricket fans can watch the entire tournament on Geo Super's website and mobile app as well.

To watch the match live, click here.