ISLAMABAD: Pakistan continues to report a decline in coronavirus cases, with the positivity rate going under 2% in the last 24 hours, according to the National Command and Operation Center's daily report.



The positivity rate currently stands at 1.9% across the country.

As many as 39 more people lost their lives to coronavirus in the last 24 hours, pushing the national death tally to 21,913 as per the NCOC data.





The NCOC tweeted that 1,043 new infections had emerged in the last 24 hours, taking the total caseload to 946,227 across the country. The new infection were reported after 54,647 tests were taken.

The number of active cases have reached 37,985, with the nationwide recoveries rising to 888,505.

Earlier this week, the number of active COVID-19 cases in Pakistan came down to less than 40,000 for the first time since March 24. On March 24, the number of active cases was 37,985.

