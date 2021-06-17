Watch PSL 2021 live stream: Karachi Kings vs Lahore Qalandars, match no 27

KARACHI: Lahore Qalandars will aim to avoid another batting collapse when the Sohail Akhtar-led side takes on arch-rivals and defending champions Karachi Kings in match number 27 of the Pakistan Super League, 2021 at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi on Thursday.

Qalandars vs Kings, due to a traditional sporting rivalry between two cities they belong to, is usually termed as the El-Clasico of the PSL.



Both sides lost consecutive matches and would like to bounce back and regain momentum before the next stage of the tournament.

The match between the two teams is scheduled to start at 11pm.



Geo Super, Pakistan's premier sports channel, has acquired the rights to live stream PSL’s sixth edition.

Cricket fans can watch the entire tournament on Geo Super's website and mobile app as well.

To watch the match live, click here.