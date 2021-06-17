Travis Scott calls Kylie Jenner his 'wifey' at New York gala, confirms he 'still loves' beauty mogul

Travis Scott set tongues wagging as he showered love on Kylie Jenner at the 72nd annual Parsons Benefit in New York City on Tuesday, saying he still loves 'Wifey'.

Kylie and Travis seemed fully back on, marking their first major red carpet event together since the couple split nearly two years ago.

The rapper, was honored with an award, publicly professed his love for the beauty mogul. He give a special shoutout to his family in the audience at the end of his speech: "Stormi, I love you and wifey, I love you."

At one point, 30-year-old rapper Travis put his arm on Kylie's waist and she placed a hand on his back, seemingly confirming that heir relationship is back on.

In May, they were spotted at the celeb hotspot Catch in Los Angeles on a triple date with Justin Bieber, Hailey Bieber, Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker.



Kylie Jenner, Travis Scott and their 3-year-old daughter Stormi were all smiles as they posed after the rapper received award at NY Gala, marking their first major red carpet event together since the couple split nearly two years ago.