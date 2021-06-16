Kim Kardashian pens heartfelt note for daughter on her eighth birthday

American reality television star Kim Kardashian treated her fans to her cute pictures papped along with her eldest daughter North West who has turned eight on Tuesday.

To honour her daughter on her big day, the 40-year-0ld star posted the snaps that are behind-the-scenes pictures from a throwback Jackie O-inspired shoot.

Kim Kardashian wrote a sweet and heartfelt note along with the snaps with plans to compile all such messages for her daughter into a book to be handed over to her as she comes of age.





“My firstborn baby North is 8-years-old today,” Kim begins the caption. “North, one day you will see these messages all printed out for you in the books I am making for you and so hope you feel the love because you bring so much love and joy into all of our lives.”



Kim Kardashian seems to be carried away on an emotional wave as she penned these words. “You are the silliest, most stylish, most creative person who knows exactly what they want in life," the proud mom said.

“I’ve never met anyone like you,” Kim Kardashian wrapped up the message with the sweetest words that anyone can say for any loved one.