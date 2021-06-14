Sheryl Crow recalls ‘long bouts of sexual harassment’ from Michael Jackson’s manager

Famed musician Sheryl Crow has exposed the late manager of Michael Jackson for sexually harassing her.

While in conversation with The Independent, the singer spoke about the sexism she faced in the music industry, specifically the Bad world tour with Jackson in 1987.

"Naiveté is such a beautiful thing. It was incredible in every way, shape and form for a young person from a really small town to see the world and to work with arguably the greatest pop star. But I also got a crash course in the music industry,” she said.

Crow recalled how some tabloid stories had claimed at the time that Jackson was in love with his “sexy backing singer” and had offered her $2million to have his baby. She clarified that it was Jackson’s manager Frank DiLeo and not the singer who was interested in him.

The singer went on to say that she was sexually harassed DiLeo, who, according to her, had promised to make her a star during the tour and had also threatened to end her career if she told said no or told anyone about what he did.

"It's really interesting to go back and revisit some of this old stuff and the experiences that went along with it, and then to compare it with where we are now. To be able to play that stuff about the long bout of sexual harassment I endured during the Michael Jackson tour and to talk about it in the midst of the MeToo movement... it feels like we've come a long way, but it doesn't feel like we're quite there yet,” she said.