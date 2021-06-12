 
Sat Jun 12, 2021
Entertainment

Web Desk
June 12, 2021

Amber Heard leaves 'Aquaman' fans excited as she shares picture with Jason Momoa

Entertainment

Web Desk
Sat, Jun 12, 2021

Fans are eagerly waiting for the  sequel of 2018 film "Aquaman" which featured Jason Momoa in the lead role.

Amber Heard also played an important role in the superhero film.

The actress on Friday posted  a throwback picture with the Game of Thrones star 

"Ready to get back to this #aquaman2 #fbf (Flashback Friday)."

"Aquman 2" has been titled "The Lost Kingdom", according  to the filmmakers.

The title was released as the film entered production .

