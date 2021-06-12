Miley Cyrus’ brother Braison announces birth of newborn son

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Miley Cyrus’ brother Braison has officially been ‘blessed’ with a healthy baby boy and turned to social media to announce the news.
The singer’s brother announced the news on his Instagram page with a shot of him cradling his newborn son.
The caption alongside the post highlighted Bear Chance Cyrus’ birth details and read, “Bear Chance Cyrus was born June 8th, 2021 at 10:05 PM. He is 9 lbs and 22 inches of pure joy.”
Braison even penned a note of thanks and gratitude within the same post.
He wrote, “God poured every bit of his mercy, tenderness, beauty and strength into Bear and @stellamcyrus during her herculean feat of birthing him.”
“I’m so blessed that he and his mom are healthy and couldn’t be more amazed by her strength and bravery. I am beyond grateful to the staff at the hospital and to our friends and family offering us encouragement and support. God is so good. Hallelujah.”