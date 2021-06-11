PSL 2021: Watch Rashid Khan deceive Zalmi batsmen with googlies

Afghanistan spinner Rashid Khan dismantled the Peshawar Zalmi batting line up on Thursday night, enabling his team to win the encounter and notching up another Player of the Match award.

Zalmi batsmen were in trouble from the start when Khan was given the bowl. The Lahore Qalandars bowler delivered unplayable googlies to the batsmen, as his ball skidded off the Abu Dhabi surface, often trapping the batsmen leg before wicket or shattering his stumps.

Khan finished with five wickets, giving away only 20 runs and bowling an impressive maiden as well.

The Qalandars batsmen were unable to pick up on his googlies, deceived by the bowler's ability to disguise the turn with his action and make the ball skid onto the stumps.

Speaking to Geo.tv after the match, Khan said his tactic was to keep bowling at the stumps so as not to allow much room to the batsmen.

He expressed happiness at the Qalandars regaining their form and picking up the momentum as the PSL 2021 resumes.