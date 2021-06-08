'Love you for life': Kim Kardashian wishes Kanye West on his birthday

Kim Kardashian on Tuesday left her millions of fans speechless when she used her Instagram account to wish Kanye West on his birthday.

The "Keeping Up With The Kardashians" star had filed for divorce from Kanye in February this year.

Sharing a picture with Kanye and their children Kim wrote, "Happy Birthday. Love you for life."

American rapper Kanye, who turned 44 on Tuesday, contested US the presidential election against President Donald Trump in November last year.

The couple's relationship reportedly deteriorated during the coronavirus pandemic as they spent most of the quarantine period together.