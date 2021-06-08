 
Tue Jun 08, 2021
Entertainment

Web Desk
June 8, 2021

'Love you for life': Kim Kardashian wishes Kanye West on his birthday

Entertainment

Web Desk
Tue, Jun 08, 2021

Kim Kardashian on Tuesday left her millions of fans speechless when she used her Instagram account to wish Kanye West on his birthday.

The "Keeping Up With The Kardashians" star had filed for divorce from Kanye in February this year.

Sharing a picture with Kanye and their children Kim wrote, "Happy Birthday. Love you  for life."

American rapper Kanye, who turned 44 on Tuesday, contested US the presidential election against President Donald Trump in November last year.

The couple's relationship reportedly deteriorated during the coronavirus pandemic as they  spent most of the quarantine period together. 

