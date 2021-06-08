Lahore Qalandars coach Aqib Javed wary of dew factor in PSL 2021 matches

Lahore Qalandars Head Coach Aqib Javed.

ABU DHABI: Lahore Qalandars Head Coach Aqib Javed said the dew factor will play a role in the upcoming matches of the PSL 2021.

The Qalandars will face off against Islamabad United tomorrow (Wednesday) as the remaining matches of the PSL 2021 take place from June 9.

Speaking to Geo News, the former Pakistan pacer spoke about various topics, from isolating in times of pandemic, to the Qalandars' team combination and fitness challenges.

Speaking about the training sessions, Javed said the Qalandars were getting used to the Abu Dhabi conditions. "As far as the heat is concerned, it will not have a big difference on the players. We held a couple of training sessions, they went well," he added.

The former Pakistani pacer said his team was in high spirits, adding that Afghan spinner Rashid Khan's inclusion into the squad will boost the Qalandars' performance.

He said the team had a great combination when the first half of the PSL 2021 was being played. However, he said due to the league's postponement, the combination had been affected a bit.

"However, we will try to give our best performance," he said. "Ferguson, Faulkner and Tim David will hopefully rise to the expectations for the team," added the Qalandars head coach.

He said the Qalandars had tried to cover each base, adding that bowlers such as Shaheen Shah Afridi, Haris Rauf and Rashid Khan, considered among the best in the world when it comes to T20 cricket, were in the squad.

"We also have Mohammad Hafeez and Fakhar Zaman in the batting line-up," he said. "Ben Dunk always makes his presence felt in the team."

He spoke about the Abu Dhabi pitches, adding that they were similar to the ones in Lahore hence the players will not have much difficulty in adjusting to them.

Talking about isolating in times of the pandemic, Javed said quarantining in Lahore was a bit tough for him since there was lack of fresh air as the hotel did not have any windows. He said compared to Lahore, his isolation in Abu Dhabi was much easier.