 
close
Mon Jun 07, 2021
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

Entertainment

Web Desk
June 7, 2021

Lilibet: The story behind Queen Elizabeth’s childhood nickname

Entertainment

Web Desk
Mon, Jun 07, 2021

Royal fans were over the moon after Prince Harry and Meghan Markle announced the name of their daughter on Sunday.

Lilibet Diana Mountbatten-Windsor, the name given to the second child of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, came as a nod to Queen Elizabeth who is lovingly referred to as Lilibet in the royal household.

Some may not be aware of how the nickname came into existence. As per Hello! the monarch as a child used to have trouble pronouncing the word “Elizabeth” and would always call herself “Lilibet.”

That is how the name stuck and her parents and grandparents all called the Queen “Lilibet.”

The last known person who used to call her by that name was the late Prince Philip, and now their great-granddaughter can carry forward that legacy.

Latest News

More From Entertainment