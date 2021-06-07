Lilibet: The story behind Queen Elizabeth’s childhood nickname

Royal fans were over the moon after Prince Harry and Meghan Markle announced the name of their daughter on Sunday.



Lilibet Diana Mountbatten-Windsor, the name given to the second child of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, came as a nod to Queen Elizabeth who is lovingly referred to as Lilibet in the royal household.

Some may not be aware of how the nickname came into existence. As per Hello! the monarch as a child used to have trouble pronouncing the word “Elizabeth” and would always call herself “Lilibet.”

That is how the name stuck and her parents and grandparents all called the Queen “Lilibet.”

The last known person who used to call her by that name was the late Prince Philip, and now their great-granddaughter can carry forward that legacy.