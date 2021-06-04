BTS to release 'Cooler' and 'Sweeter' remixes of Butter

Korean K-pop boy band BTS said it would release two remixes of its Billboard-topping single "Butter" later Friday.

The two remixes will be called 'Cooler Remix' and 'Sweeter Remix.'

The "Cooler" version will have a guitar sound added to the single while the "Sweeter" remix will be released with the addition of some RB vibe, according to Big Hit Music.



The boy band will release the two versions today at 1 pm, just two weeks after they rolled out Butter globally on May 21. The BTS music band had already dropped the "Hotter" remix of the hit track with some electronic dance music beat to the song.

The single Butter is the second English language track by the music band after Dynamite. The song is being liked by music lovers making it rule the global streaming and video platforms upon its release.

