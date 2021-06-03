Batsman Ahmed Shahzad blessed with a daughter

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Pakistani batsman Ahmad Shahzad has been blessed with a baby girl.
The cricketer announced the happy news on Twitter, saying "God is great".
Congratulatory messages started pouring in after the batsman's announcement. Former Pakistan captains Shahid Afridi and Sarfaraz Ahmed extended their best wishes to Shahzad too.
Cricketers Umar Amin, Kamran Akmal, Mohammad Nawaz and other players and hundreds of fans also congratulated Shahzad on the birth of his daughter.