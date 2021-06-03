close
Thu Jun 03, 2021
June 3, 2021

Batsman Ahmed Shahzad blessed with a daughter

Thu, Jun 03, 2021

Pakistani batsman Ahmad Shahzad has been blessed with a baby girl.

The cricketer announced the happy news on Twitter, saying "God is great".

Congratulatory messages started pouring in after the batsman's announcement. Former Pakistan captains Shahid Afridi and Sarfaraz Ahmed extended their best wishes to Shahzad too.

Cricketers Umar Amin, Kamran Akmal, Mohammad Nawaz and other players and hundreds of fans also congratulated Shahzad on the birth of his daughter.

