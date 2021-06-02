Pak vs Eng: More details emerge of Pakistan's tour of England

File photo of Pakistan vs England ODI.

LAHORE: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) is likely to announce squads for the upcoming tours of England and the West Indies during this week, Geo News reported Wednesday, citing unnamed sources.

The first batch of the cricket team will depart on June 23. This batch would would comprise of players and members of the support staff who will depart from Pakistan via a commercial flight.

However, all players and board officials who would be in the UAE at the time, will leave for Manchester on June 25 via a chartered flight.

The Pakistan cricket team is scheduled to reach Cardiff from Derby. The first ODI between the two sides will be played on July 8.

The delay in the start of the Pakistan Super League’s sixth edition has forced the PCB to also change its plans for the team’s departure to England.

The remaining 20 matches of the PSL were to start from June 1 at Abu Dhabi’s Sheikh Zayed International Stadium but due to hurdles, the tournament has yet to start.

The final of the PSL was to be played on June 20 as per the schedule announced and the national team was to leave for London on June 23, which now seems impossible.

Pakistan are to play three ODIs and three T20Is in England.

ODI schedule

1st match in Cardiff on July 8

2nd match in London on July 10

3rd match in Birmingham on July 13

T20 schedule

1st match in Nottingham on July 16

2nd match in Leeds on July 18

3rd ODI in Manchester on July 20