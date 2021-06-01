PSL 6: After multiple hiccups, Sarfaraz Ahmed finally boards Abu Dhabi flight

Quetta Gladiators captain Sarfaraz Ahmed. File photo

Quetta Gladiators captain Sarfaraz Ahmed finally flew to Abu Dhabi Tuesday for the remaining matches of the Pakistan Super League (PSL).

Sarfaraz was to fly by two days earlier when he was turned away by the immigration officers at Karachi airport over clearance issues.

However, six people including Sarfaraz Ahmed have left for Abu Dhabi via Bahrain earlier today. Among them, four players who are leaving for Abu Dhabi are from Lahore, whereas, two are from Karachi.

The four players from Lahore, Zeeshan Ashraf and Zaid Alam, arrived in Karachi from Lahore where they left for Abu Dhabi together.

According to sources, the former national team skipper was previously travelling on his residence visa which is not valid anymore. Therefore, the player had to wait for two more days.