Babar Azam gets engaged to cousin, say sources

Pakistan skipper Babar Azam

Pakistan cricket captain Babar Azam has gotten engaged to his paternal cousin, say sources.

Azam will tie the knot next year, revealed sources, adding that the decision was taken after families of the two agreed to the proposal.

Interestingly, former Pakistan Test skipper Azhar Ali had a day earlier advised Azam to tie the knot.

Ali was hosting a question-and-answer session on Twitter. A fan asked the former captain whether he wanted to give any advice to the incumbent skipper, at which he responded:



"Shadi ker lay" (get married).

Not much is known about Azam's cousin at the moment.

