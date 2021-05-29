BTS overtake social media with the Good Morning America Summer Concert

South Korean hotshots from BTS recently blew the roof off the stage at their Good Morning America summer concert and fans are in a frenzy.

For those unaware, the summer concert was one of the biggest music groups of the world and its lineup included a number of other stars as well, including: G-Eazy, Bebe Rexha and Chance The Rapper etc.

The entire event was also lived streamed as part of a virtual event straight from Central Park and it appears BTS are planning another performance of their hit new song Butter for the festivities.

A show even shared a teaser of the upcoming performance and had ARMYs in awe with the singers' style.

