Billy Porter found 'joy' after becoming public about HIV diagnosis

Actor Billy Porter feels like "a free man" since he lifted the weight off his shoulders of being HIV positive.

In an appearance on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon the 51-year-old has opened about how his life has changed since he revealing to the world about his diagnosis in a candid essay in The Hollywood Reporter.

"I've been positive since 2007. And, you know, having lived through the AIDS crisis, it was heavy for me. It was a heavy year, 2007," he said.

"I lived with the shame of it for a really long time and last week I released that shame, I released that trauma and I am a free man, honey! Free!"

"I've never felt joy like this before."

"And, you know, we talk about it in the Black church. You know, this joy that I have — the world didn't give and the world can't take it away," he added. "I got it. I got some joy now. It really feels good, it really feels great."