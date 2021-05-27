Nick Jonas weighs in on the moments following bike accident

Hollywood singer and lyricist Nick Jonas recently weighed in on his bike accident as well as how he ended up breaking the news to his wife Priyanka Chopra.

The singer weighed in on the entire ordeal during his appearence on The Jonas Corden Show with the Jonas Bothers.

He was quoted saying,“Basically I was there, and the medics were kind of attending to me. I was about to be put on the gurney to get into the ambulance, and obviously I had to call Priyanka, my wife, to say this has happened, but obviously I wasn't really in a spot where I could talk to her.”

“So it was a choice between Joe and Kevin. Who do you give your phone to call your wife in a time of crisis? And I gave it to Kevin."

