close
Thu May 27, 2021
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

Entertainment

Web Desk
May 27, 2021

Nick Jonas prepares for Jonas Brothers’ ‘Remember This’ tour

Entertainment

Web Desk
Thu, May 27, 2021
Nick Jonas prepares for Jonas Brothers’ ‘Remember This’ tour

Renowned singer and songwriter Nick Jonas recently turned to social media and showed off a peek into his upcoming Jonas Brothers Remember This tour special.

Jonas shared details of the upcoming concert in a caption that read,  “Nothing compares to that feeling right when the show is about to start. Best gig in the world!!”

“Fan pre-sale tickets are available now and the rest of the tickets go on sale tomorrow at 10am local time Let’s go!!”

Check it out below:



Latest News

More From Entertainment