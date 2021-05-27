Babar Azam is one of the 'toughest batsmen to bowl: Australia's Pat Cummins

Pakistan cricket team captain Babar Azam (Right), Pakistan cricket team captain Babar Azam (Left)

Acclaimed Australian fast bowler Pat Cummins has named Pakistan cricket team captain Babar Azam among the world's toughest batsmen he has faced.

Cummins is currently International Cricket Council (ICC)'s number one ranked Test bowler in the world.



Since his debut in the international circuit in 2011, Cummins has featured in 34 Test matches taking 164 wickets at an impressive economy rate of 2.74 and an average of 21.6.

The Sydney-born also has 111 and 37 wickets to his name from 69 One Day Internationals and 30 T20 Internationals respectively at an economy rate of 5.25 and 6.93.

The 28-year-old named a few batsmen he enjoyed bowling in a video on his YouTube channel, around the world.

Cummin's list featured names such as Joe Root, Virat Kohli, Babar Azam, AB de Villiers, and Kane Williamson.

The vice-captain of the Australian cricket team shared that such players are the best players in the world because they have no weakness that can pull them back.

"These are the best in the world and are the obvious ones as they don’t have any weaknesses. Each team has a couple of batters that are toughest to bowl to, but you want to face those challenges as it is most rewarding,” Cummins explained, saying that players from India, England, New Zealand, and South Africa are hard to bowl to.

ICC recently released a new ranking of ODI batsmen and the Pakistani skipper leads the pack by securing the number 1 position.