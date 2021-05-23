Netflix's Bridgerton star Phoebe Dynevor loves her role in steamy period drama

English actress Phoebe Dynevor loves her role in the massive hit Netflix series Bridgerton. However, when she was roped in to play the role in the period drama, the 26-year-old did not know that the steamy series was going to be loved by her fans.

“I had no idea what we were filming and I just worked my butt off and hoped for the best,” the actress said during an appearance on Variety’s Awards Circuit podcast on May 20.



“I remember, [co-star] Johnny Bailey and I having conversations where we were like, ‘What is this? Are people gonna get what we’re trying to do?’ Because it just feels so strange. And luckily, they did.”

She plays Daphne Bridgerton who is head over heels in romance with Simon, the Duke of Hastings played by Regé-Jean Page.

Through the production of season 1, it was hard for Phoebe Dynevor to think what the audience would make of the series.



“I remember shooting the last scene in episode 1 where Regé and I have, like, our first dance together. And I remember thinking, ‘Wow, this feels kind of special,’” she said.

“There were, like, fireworks going off behind us and it was, like, really romantic music. It felt like a really special moment, but you never know if it’s going to come out on camera and the audience is going to feel that buzz, too. It’s hard to tell."



Regé-Jean Page's departure from #Bridgerton came as a shock to many, but Phoebe Dynevor wasn't surprised.⁠

⁠“I had a bit of a heads up so I knew but yeah, I guess it is a spanner,” Dynevor says. "But again, the show centers around the Bridgertons and there are eight books... And we’re very much passing the baton to the lovely Johnny [Bailey], who plays Anthony. Obviously it’s sad to to see [Page] go but I’m looking forward to being reunited with my with my family.”⁠

Phoebe Dynevor said she has returned for Season 2 which started filming in April. She is happy to meet all the star cast. “I cannot wait to get back and see them all,” she said.



