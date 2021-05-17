Dwayne Johnson fawns over daughters amid first ever fishing trip

Hollywood action star Dwayne Johnson recently fawned over his daughters’ spunk and fearlessness with shots from their first ever fishing exertion.

The star shared the pictures over on his Instagram account and caption it to read, “Their smiles say it all - thank God cos lil’ kids can get traumatized when they see a fish being pulled from the water for the first time... Not my girls.”

“‘This is AWESOME! Daddy can I touch his eye?...Yeah can I put my hand in his mouth? Let’s catch MORE’ Hell yeah, daddy’s girls” Man, I enjoyed this day w/ our babies and how much fun they had. #firstfishingtrip”. (sic)

