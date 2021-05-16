Watch: Justin Timberlake bonds with son over light sabers in Disney World

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Justin Timberlake recently posted a video of his son playing with light sabers at Disney World and fans are fawning over their adorable father son bond.
The singer posted the video to Instagram and captioned it to read, “I don’t know who was freaking out more... me or my six year old This was the coolest. Big thank you to @waltdisneyworld for an amazing trip.”