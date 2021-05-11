close
Tue May 11, 2021
'Kurulus:Osman'; Bala Hatun actress stuns in latest photo

Turkish actress Ozge Torer   is best known for her role as Bala Hatun in hit TV series "Kurulus: Osman".

Ozge recently launched her Instagram page where she  often  shares her pictures and video.

The actress on Tuesday posted a brand new picture in which she looked gorgeous.

She plays the wife of Osman Bey in the historical TV series about the founder of the Ottoman Empire.

Check out her latest Instagram post:


