Meghan Markle gives nod to Harry's mom Princess Diana as she wears her Cartier watch

Meghan Markle left fans speculating about her wrist watch which she wore during her Vax Live speech on Sunday.

It seems as the Duchess of Sussex gave a nod to Harry's late mother by wearing her gold Cartier Tank Française watch while giving an address during her first appearance on TV since her bombshell interview with US host Oprah.

Royal fans believe that Prince Harry's sweetheart wore Princess Diana's watch during her latest appearance on TV.

As per reports, Prince William inherited the watch following Diana’s death in 1997, but the prince passed the watch on to his younger brother, Prince Harry, around 2009.

One royal fan penned: "It's lovely she's wearing Diana's old watch.”

While another responded as saying: "Credit Meghan, she's showing her appreciation to the royal family there."

Pregnant Meghan Markle, during her appearance on TV, also shared her and Prince Harry's feelings about expecting a daughter, saying: We’re ‘Thrilled’.