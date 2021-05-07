How many Pakistani players were vaccinated against coronavirus by PCB?

PCB has completed its first phase of COVID-19 vaccinations for players and support staff, the board shared on Twitter Friday.



The vaccination drive started March 4 in Karachi and carried on till May 6.

In the first phase, 57 men players, 13 officials of the men’s team and 13 NHPC men and women coaches were vaccinated against coronavirus.



The vaccinations were done in collaboration with the Pakistan government’s National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC).



A number of franchise players and support staff besides PCB match officials involved in the February-March phase of the HBL Pakistan Super League (three match referees, three umpires) were also vaccinated.



In the next phase, remaining domestic men cricketers, national women cricketers, age-group cricketers and support staff of the domestic, national women and age-group teams will be vaccinated, read a statement issued by the PCB. The second-phase is expected to commence shortly.