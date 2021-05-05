close
Wed May 05, 2021
May 5, 2021

Fans gush over Ayeza Khan's latest snap

Wed, May 05, 2021

Pakistani actress Ayeza Khan knows how to put her best foot forward when it comes to her fashion sense. 

Taking to the photo and video sharing platform, the Mehar Posh star shared a gorgeous photo of herself dressed to the nines.

The stunner made sure to turn heads as she dazzled in the light green colour which was accentuated in the pops of pink.

As of recently her most recent appearance is in drama Chupke Chupke where she stars as Meenu alongside Osman Khalild Butt.

Take a look:



