Sat May 01, 2021
Sports

Web Desk
May 1, 2021

Babar Azam wishes Labour Day to Pakistan's 'underappreciated pivotal force'

Sports

Web Desk
Sat, May 01, 2021
Pakistan captain Babar Azam. Photo: File

Pakistan captain Babar Azam on Saturday paid a tribute to the country's "underappreciated pivotal force" on Labour Day.

"To the most underappreciated pivotal force and asset of our nation. Each and everyone of you is a star and your hard work and dedication have helped us a lot in building our country," tweeted Babar Azam.

Babar wished them well on Labour Day, a day that is dedicated to them and thanked them for their work.

Labour Day — also known as May Day — is observed around the world to express solidarity with and honour the rights of the labour class.

The purpose of celebrating this day is to initiate steps to provide job protection to labourers and industrial workers against any exploitation. 

