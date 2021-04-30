Charlize Theron declares Channing Tatum her best dance partner ever

Charlize Theron on Thursday declared Hollywood actor Channing Tatum her best dance partner ever.

The "Old Guard" actress shared a couple of picture of herself and Channing Tatum on Instagram. The pictures show her and Channing Tatum dancing at an event.

Her caption read, "In honor of #InternationalDanceDay, throwing it back to that time I got to relive my dancing days at the Oscars.

She added, When @macfarlaneseth asked me to do this he made it sound like I’d just have to hop onstage and do a quick spin, and then he tells me to show up to rehearsals and it’s a whole damn choreographed number!"

Charlize then mentioned Channing Tatum and wrote, "And shoutout to @channingtatum for being the best dance partner EVER.



