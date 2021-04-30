Charlize Theron declares Channing Tatum her best dance partner ever

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Charlize Theron on Thursday declared Hollywood actor Channing Tatum her best dance partner ever.
The "Old Guard" actress shared a couple of picture of herself and Channing Tatum on Instagram. The pictures show her and Channing Tatum dancing at an event.
Her caption read, "In honor of #InternationalDanceDay, throwing it back to that time I got to relive my dancing days at the Oscars.
She added, When @macfarlaneseth asked me to do this he made it sound like I’d just have to hop onstage and do a quick spin, and then he tells me to show up to rehearsals and it’s a whole damn choreographed number!"
Charlize then mentioned Channing Tatum and wrote, "And shoutout to @channingtatum for being the best dance partner EVER.