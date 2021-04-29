close
Thu Apr 29, 2021
Web Desk
April 29, 2021

Kate Middleton lauded for 'poise, elegance'

Web Desk
Thu, Apr 29, 2021

As Prince William and Kate Middleton ring in their 10th wedding anniversary the Duchess of Cambridge is being lauded for her .

Royal expert Penny Junor noted that Kate was always “measured” and kept herself collected during her public outings.

She told The Times: “She has got such poise and elegance and she’s not in competition with William.

“She doesn’t seem to be seeking fame. Everything about her is measured.

“She’s a grown-up. She seems to care a lot about everything she’s put her name to.”

