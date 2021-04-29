Kate Middleton lauded for 'poise, elegance'

As Prince William and Kate Middleton ring in their 10th wedding anniversary the Duchess of Cambridge is being lauded for her .

Royal expert Penny Junor noted that Kate was always “measured” and kept herself collected during her public outings.

She told The Times: “She has got such poise and elegance and she’s not in competition with William.

“She doesn’t seem to be seeking fame. Everything about her is measured.

“She’s a grown-up. She seems to care a lot about everything she’s put her name to.”