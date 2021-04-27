Jennifer Lopez, Alex Rodriguez remain cordial after split as they meet for dinner

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez are staying cordial even after their very public split.



The exes were spotted having dinner on Friday at the Hotel Bel Air in Los Angeles, suggesting that they are staying put on their promise of remaining friends after calling off their engagement.

Following their dinner outing, a source told Entertainment Tonight that both the parties came separately and left separately and that "the dinner did not appear to be a romantic situation."

Earlier in April, the two announced that they were parting ways, ending their four-year relationship and two years of engagement.

Their joint statement read: "We have realized we are better as friends and look forward to remaining so. We will continue to work together and support each other on our shared businesses and projects."