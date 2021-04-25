Zimbabwe vs Pakistan: Sarfaraz to be seen in action today in 3rd T20I

Former Pakistan cricket captain Sarfaraz Ahmed. Photo: AFP

Former Pakistan cricket captain Sarfaraz Ahmed will be seen in action today (Sunday) in the third T20I against Zimbabwe at Harare, after skipper Babar Azam confirmed he has been included in the squad.

Swashbuckling batsman Sharjeel Khan has been included in the final playing XI for today, as Pakistan look to put up an impressive total on the scoreboard.

Fast bowler Hassan Ali has also been included in the playing XI squad for the third T20I as Asif Ali, Danish Aziz and Arshad Iqbal were dropped from the squad.

Pakistan go into the third T20I against Zimbabwe at the Harare Sports Club today (Sunday) nervous and under pressure, after it was handed a shocking defeat by the hosts in the last match.

Pakistan's middle order was yet again exposed when it failed to score big. Faheem Ashraf, Asif Ali and Mohammad Hafeez putting up dismal performances, resulting in a batting collapse.

Chasing Zimbabwe's 119-run target, the green shirts were dismissed for 99 runs.

Luke Jongwe starred with the ball to help Zimbabwe level the series with his impressive returns of 4/18.

Pakistan captain Babar Azam has urged his middle order to step up. “The T20 World Cup is coming and we need to resolve these issues,” he said ahead of the final T20I. “Hopefully, we make a comeback. We will look to play with our best combination,” he added, hinting at some important changes.

The pitches here in Harare appear to have plenty in them for bowlers, with both captains agreeing totals around 140-150 were challenging.