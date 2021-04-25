‘Cancel The Crown!’ Netflix asked to axe the show for ‘damaging’ royal family

Netflix’s The Crown wreaked havoc for portraying the British royal family under a negative light.

Following the death of Prince Philip, many including MPs, former Cabinet members and royal experts are calling for a ban on the regal show that dramatizes the lives of the British royals.

According to royal author Hugo Vickers, per Express, Prince Philip hated the show as it made him “very, very upset.”

“I think the whole thing should be cancelled, but it’s not going to be. The whole thing’s just going to go ahead. They couldn’t care less. They’re picking away at tragedy. They did the death of the Queen’s equerry Major Hugh Lindsay. The widow on that occasion was pretty upset,” he said.

“They can say what they like now because they can’t libel the dead. They’ve done a real disservice and it’s up to someone to put this story right about what he [Philip] was really like,” he continued.

“It’s horrific what they’re doing, entirely to damage the Royal Family. If you think that’s how the monarchy behaves there would no justification having it,” he said.

“I predict the worst [for next season]. The last season ended with Prince Philip warning Diana that unless she toed the line and decided not to break away, things could end badly for her,” he added.

Vickers also opened up about Prince Philip despising the show: “He was very upset about that, I know that for a fact. Of course he would be about how his father was portrayed. Philip didn’t see it [the show] but he was told about it.”

“Netflix know it’s not true, because Philip actually travelled out to the funeral with his father. There was no punch up, there was no half-term cancelled for him, his sister was always coming over anyway, it was nothing to do with him. It was the most horrible thing to happen in his life,” he added.

Meanwhile, Express columnist and former Cabinet member Ann Widdecombe said: “I’m not surprised any member of the Royal Family is upset by it. I don’t watch it because I don’t like entertainment presented as fact, and I think that is what is being done here.”

“I think there’s a case for looking at the rules for having to put a disclaimer on that, saying ‘This is not a factual, historical series’,” she said.

“I urge everyone to give it a miss. Netflix only make money from it because you’re watching it,” she added.