Former Pakistan cricket captain Shoaib Malik on Friday lashed out at the team management, saying that skipper Babar Azam and the chief selector should be calling the shots instead of "unacquainted decision-makers".

"Unacquainted decision makers need to take a step back; Babar & chief selector need to call the shots. In my opinion we need an international white ball coach who understands cricket inside out & grooms our captain whilst giving clarity to our players for coming time," he tweeted.

"When your management relies on likes & dislikes especially when your cricket is just in surviving mode, then what else do expect as a nation?

"On top of that when you don't let your captain take decisions this is bound to happen," tweeted the all-rounder subsequently.

In a subsequent tweet, the former captain accused Pakistan cricket team management of relying "on likes & dislikes", adding that Pakistan was bound to suffer humiliating defeats if the captain is not allowed to take the lead in decision-making.

Babar Azam unhappy with team's performance

Pakistan skipper Babar Azam said the team's performance was disappointing and as the T20I World Cup approaches, the defeat against Zimbabwe was an eye-opener.

"We chased 200 against South Africa, so we should have chased [119] runs here. However, we ... played poor cricket," the skipper said in a video posted on Twitter by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB).

The skipper said not only had the middle order collapsed, but the team's batsmen were not able to put up a good performance as they used to in the past.

"The entire batting order had collapsed today and we should give credit to Zimbabwe for their comeback," the skipper said.

The captain said the wicket was the same as the last match — where Pakistan defeated Zimbabwe — and noted that the blame cannot be shifted to the pitch.

"[Blaming the pitch is no excuse] as a professional player adapts to his environment. Our middle order struggled throughout the match and we will try to step up their game," he said.

