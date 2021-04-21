Chrissy Teigen says Meghan Markle spoke to her after gut-wrenching pregnancy loss

Meghan Markle spoke to Chrissy Teigen and provided her comfort after she went through the same trauma

Meghan Markle was there to console her longtime friend Chrissy Teigen when she suffered a gut-wrenching pregnancy loss.



The Duchess of Sussex spoke to the model and provided her comfort after she went through the same traumatic experience last summer.

"Yeah, she's been so kind to me ever since we connected," the Cravings author said in response to a fan question during the Watch What Happens Live! after show. "She had written me about baby Jack.... but yeah she is really wonderful and so kind — just as kind as everyone says she is."



She continued, "That's why you look at everything and you're like 'My god, what is absolutely wrong with people that they have to make this person out to be so malicious or so crazy?' when it's just as simple as them being as kind as everyone says they are."

The mother of two went on to add she last spoke to Meghan after her and Prince Harry's bombshell interview with Oprah Winfrey aired in March.

"I think when I ended up watching it, it was like 'Holy [expletive] this is big," Teigen said, adding, "But also I waited a long time to watch it, so I'd already heard so much about it."

Talking about if she felt Meghan had an 'extra tea' to spill regarding the royal family, Teigen said, "No. I think she's been very honest [and] open. I think her truth has been her truth since the very beginning."