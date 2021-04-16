Harry Styles becomes wealthiest One Direction member, here's why

Harry Styles is labeled the wealthiest One Direction member following his record label doubling in value.

The singer’s Erskine Records Ltd is estimated to be worth £28.79million which is a major leap from 2019’s valuation of £14.9million.

The change comes after the Watermelon Sugar hitmaker’s over fortune was estimated, by The Sunday Times, to be £63million.

According to The Sun, the record label is worth £28.79million in books filed on Wednesday with £14.6million in investments.