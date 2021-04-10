Pakistan U-19 tour of Bangladesh postponed amid worsening coronavirus situation

LAHORE: The Pakistan U-19 cricket team's tour to Bangladesh has been postponed amid an increase in coronavirus cases in Bangladesh.



Bangladesh has extended its nationwide coronavirus lockdown.

The Pakistan U-19 team was originally scheduled to fly out to Dhaka from Lahore tomorrow (April 11) for the one four-day and five 50-over matches.



After the Bangladesh government announced a nationwide lockdown at the start of this month, the departure of the team was rescheduled for Saturday, April 17.

Since the coronavirus situation in Bangladesh has not improved, the lockdown has been further extended by the Bangladesh government, causing an indefinite postponement of the Pakistan U-19 team's tour.



Both cricket boards will now look for a new window for the tour when the situation improves in Bangladesh.