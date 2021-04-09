Hafeez quips about opening a 'cricket bat factory' after Fakhar Zaman knock

Fakhar Zaman (left) and Mohammad Hafeez. — AFP/File

There seems to be bromance brimming between Pakistani batsmen Mohammad Hafeez and Fakhar Zaman, after the latter's stellar innings against South Africa in the recently-concluded ODI series.

Pakistan won the series 2-1 but it was the Player of the Series, Zaman, who managed to win over millions of fans of Pakistan cricket courtesy his stellar knocks.

Zaman revealed, according to sports journalist Saj Sadiq, that the bat was gifted to him by veteran Pakistani all-rounder Mohammad Hafeez.

Sadiq quoted Zaman as saying that Hafeez "feels that this is his duty" to help any junior cricketer. "The bat with which I have made runs here was given to me by Hafeez. He supports junior players a lot and one cannot praise him enough for that," stated Sadiq.

Zaman went on to say that the title given to Hafeez, "Professor" is apt as he helps junior cricketers, something the left-handed batsman said every senior cricketer should do.

He shared his PSL experience with the veteran all-rounder.

"In PSL he helped me in the nets & in actual games when I was batting with him & the way he batted made it easier for me," said Zaman.

In a light-hearted remark, Hafeez responded by saying that after Fakhar's revelation, he is now being asked to give bats to thousands who aspire to score as impressively as Zaman did.

"It was really nice of Fakhar Zaman to have praised me and spoken about the bat I gave him. However, he has caused me a lot of problems as I have been inundated with demands for thousands of bats and it seems I will have to open up a cricket bat factory," he was quoted as saying.

Pakistan win by 28 runs, clinch ODI series against South Africa

Pakistan beat South Africa by 28 runs and clinched the series 2-1 at the SuperSport Park in Centurion on Wednesday, after the Proteas failed to reach the 321-run target.

South Africa went gone down but they put up a good fight — as losing four key members to the Indian Premier League (IPL) wasn't ideal for the Proteas.

Aiden Markram and Janneman Malan opened the innings for the home side, while Shaheen Afridi and Hassan Ali shared the new ball for Pakistan.

After the pair had provided the Proteas with a half-century stand, Shaheen struck, producing an edge off of Markram's bat, with the ball safely finding its way into the gloves of Sarfaraz Ahmed.

Batting first, Pakistani opener Fakhar Zaman had continued his splendid form and had scored his sixth ODI hundred before getting dismissed by Keshav Maharaj.

The left-hander, who had also played an heroic knock in the second ODI, brought up his century in the 35th over but was soon sent back to pavilion in the next over.