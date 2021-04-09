In another setback to the Proteas ahead of the T20I series, regular limited-overs captain Temba Bavuma was ruled out due to injury and wicketkeeper Heinrich Klaasen was appointed as captain to lead South Africa.

"Proteas white-ball captain, Temba Bavuma has been ruled out of the upcoming four-match KFC T20 international series against Pakistan after suffering a Grade One hamstring strain," said Cricket South Africa in a series of tweets on Friday.

It shared that wicketkeeper Heinrich Klaasen will stand in for Bavuma in a series of tweets on Friday.

Apart from losing Bavuma, the Proteas batsman Reeza Hendricks will be unavailable as well as he withdrew from the series "after the very recent birth of he and his wife's first-born child".

To pile on the misery, South Africa will not be able to select bowling all-rounder Dwaine Pretorius after he was not "medically cleared to take part in the series".

The South African board said that the bowler is currently undergoing rehabilitation from a rib fracture.

On Rassie van der Dussen, who had been ruled out ahead of the third ODI, Cricket South Africa said that they will "continue treatment and monitoring of his Grade One left quadriceps muscle strain".

As replacements, the South African board said that they have retained Aiden Markram, Andile Phehlukwayo, Daryn Dupavillon and Wiaan Mulder from the ODI squad for the T20 series.

In the middle of the recently concluded ODI series, South Africa lost Quinton de Kock, David Miller, Kagiso Rabada, Lungi Ngidi and Anrich Nortje as the players chose to leave the national team to take part in IPL 2021.



The T20 series against Pakistan is scheduled to start on April 10 in Centurion. Pakistan has already won the ODI series of the tour.