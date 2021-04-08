Watch: Shaquille O’Neal's act of generosity touches hearts

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
NBA legend Shaquille O’Neal left fans floored with his act of generosity when he paid for a customer’s engagement ring.
The sports commentator had made a man’s day after he was at a Zales store, where he has his own jewelry collection.
"I seen a guy come in — he was just so shy and he was saying, 'Hey, how much do I owe to pay off my ring?' " O'Neal said in NBA on TNT.
"And I was like, 'How much is the ring?' " the athlete said and then stepped in to pay off the jewelry.
Take a look: