Watch: Shaquille O’Neal's act of generosity touches hearts

NBA legend Shaquille O’Neal left fans floored with his act of generosity when he paid for a customer’s engagement ring.

The sports commentator had made a man’s day after he was at a Zales store, where he has his own jewelry collection.

"I seen a guy come in — he was just so shy and he was saying, 'Hey, how much do I owe to pay off my ring?' " O'Neal said in NBA on TNT.

"And I was like, 'How much is the ring?' " the athlete said and then stepped in to pay off the jewelry.

Take a look:







